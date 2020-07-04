|
|
William E. "Bill" Fanelli, of Washington, D.C., formerly of Ashland, passed away May 10, 2020, in his home.
He was born June 29, 1932, in Kulpmont. Bill was a son of the late John T. Fanelli and Josephine (Spadle) Fanelli.
Bill graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1951 and Mt. St. Mary's College in 1955. After college, Bill enlisted in the Army in 1955. Bill served two years on active duty and three years in the Army Reserves, and was honorably discharged on Sept. 9, 1957, with the rank of private first class.
Bill worked for U.S. Veterans Administration for six years, then began his tenure as a civilian with the Department of the Army in 1965. During his time with the Department of the Army, he was stationed in London, England, in the Office of Personnel to the Superintendent of American Schools. Upon his return to the U.S., Bill worked in personnel at the Pentagon until his retirement in January 1996. Bill was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ashland.
Bill was preceded in death by his brother, John, and sister-in-law, Lucy.
Bill is survived by his niece, Anita, of Treasure Island, Fla.; his dear friend, Robert Channon, of London, England; personal assistant, Chris Raglin, of Washington, D.C.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland. Interment will immediately follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Charles Heizenroth III is supervisor. Visit kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 4, 2020