William E. "Abby" Abrachinsky, 69, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, March 20, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Oct. 14, 1950, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Joseph and Bertha (Berger) Abrachinsky.
He was a 1968 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for over thirty years as a machine operator at Reading Anthracite.
Abby was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, gardening and spending time at his family farm. He was an avid Alabama football fan. He also enjoyed playing with his dogs "Bama" and "Daisy." But above all, he treasured the time spent with his family, especially his granddaughters.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, the former Deborah M. Buhl, whom he married March 12, 1979; his daughter, Dana Chuplis and her husband, Anthony Chuplis III, of Orwigsburg; his son, Dustin Abrachinsky, of Shenandoah; two beloved granddaughters, Ella Grace and Abby Lynne Chuplis; his sister, Virginia "Ginny" Martin, of Connecticut; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Due to the current health situation, no public services will be held at this time. In the future, relatives and friends will be invited to attend a memorial Mass of Christian Burial in St. Casimir's Church, the sacred worship site of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, to be announced when permitted. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Divine Mercy Parish Memorial Fund, 108 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, PA 17976, or House of Care, Geisinger Medical Center, Attn: Kerri Michalik, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822, or Red Creek Wildlife Center, 300 Moonhill Drive, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
