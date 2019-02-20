William E. Bertsch, 85, of North Second Street, Saint Clair, died Monday at the Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.
Born in Pottsville, July 31, 1933, he was a son of the late John and Anna Morrow Bertsch.
William E. Bertsch served in the Navy during the Korean War.
He retired as a laborer from the Saint Clair Borough and worked as a crossing guard.
He was of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta Subach Bertsch, in 2016; two stepsons, Donald and John Bogdonanwicz.
Surviving are a daughter, Lori Bertsch, of Saint Clair; two stepdaughters, Christ Petrovich and Carol Curreli; one stepson, Rick Bogdonanwicz; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday from Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, with the Rev. Jack Murray officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be announced at a later date. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
