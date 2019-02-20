William E. Bertsch, 85, of North Second Street, Saint Clair, died Monday at the Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. Bertsch.
Born in Pottsville, July 31, 1933, he was a son of the late John and Anna Morrow Bertsch.
William E. Bertsch served in the Navy during the Korean War.
He retired as a laborer from the Saint Clair Borough and worked as a crossing guard.
He was of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta Subach Bertsch, in 2016; two stepsons, Donald and John Bogdonanwicz.
Surviving are a daughter, Lori Bertsch, of Saint Clair; two stepdaughters, Christ Petrovich and Carol Curreli; one stepson, Rick Bogdonanwicz; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday from Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, with the Rev. Jack Murray officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be announced at a later date. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 20, 2019