|
|
William E. "Bill" Fanelli, of Washington, D.C., formerly of Ashland, passed away May 10, 2020, in his home.
He was born June 29, 1932, in Kulpmont. Bill was a son of the late John T. Fanelli and Josephine (Spadle) Fanelli.
Bill graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1951 and Mount St. Mary's College in 1955. After college, Bill enlisted in the Army in 1955. Bill served two years on active duty and three years in the Army Reserves, and was honorably discharged on Sept. 9, 1957, with the rank of private first class. Bill worked for the United States Veterans Administration for six years, then began his tenure as a civilian with the Department of the Army in 1965. During his time with the Department of the Army, he was stationed in London, England, in the Office of Personnel to the Superintendent of American Schools.
Upon his return to the United States, Bill worked in personnel at the Pentagon, until his retirement in Jan. 1996. Bill was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ashland.
Bill was preceded in death by his brother, John, and sister-in-law, Lucy.
Bill is survived by his niece, Anita, of Treasure Island, Fla.; his dear friend, Robert Channon, of London England; personal assistant, Chris Raglin, of Washington, D.C.
Additionally, Bill is remembered fondly by his large circle of friends in D.C., Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and across the country.
Bill will be cremated and a Mass of Christian Burial and services will be held in Ashland at a later date due to the current health restrictions associated with COVID-19. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 16, 2020