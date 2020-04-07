|
|
William E. "Bill" Mason, 82, of Pottsville, died Sunday at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
He was born Sept. 9, 1937 in Minersville, a son of the late John and Elizabeth Williams Mason.
He attended South Cass Township High School.
He was a Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.
He was employed part-time as a City of Pottsville police officer for nine years where he was shot in the line of duty during the Second Street project gun fight in July of 1975 and was superintendent of the City of Pottsville street department for 30 1/2 years prior to retiring.
Bill was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville; Pulaski Lodge 216 F&AM, Pottsville, where he was a 32nd degree Mason; VFW; and was a life member of West End Hose Company, Pottsville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Tassone Mason, on July 17, 2012; a daughter, Debbie Shoener, on Nov. 27, 2019; a grandson, Dale Austerberry, on Jan. 8 of this year; five brothers, John, David, Bernard Sr., Thomas and Patrick Mason.
Surviving are two daughters, Chunkie Betz, Pottsville, and Billie Ann Engle and her husband, Paul, Hamburg; six grandchildren, Brad, Tina, Allen, Danbriella, Samantha and Paulie; nine great-grandchildren, Jamie, Evan, AllyAnna, Mikala, Dayla, Kalea, Alaya, Nikoli and Sully; four sisters, Bridget Inez Tassone, Pottsville, Elizabeth Mason Colihan, Pottsville, Marie LePine, Reading, and Elaine Hossler, Shenandoah; nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville, with the Rev. Chris Rothharpt officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Please share your memories and condolences with Bill's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 7, 2020