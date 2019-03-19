Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dr. William E. Shipton, 68, of Pottsville, died Feb. 26, 2019, in Pottsville.



He was the husband of Kathleen Cox Shipton.



Born in New Castle, on Dec. 11, 1950, Bill was a son of the late Earl William Jr. and Muriel Elizabeth Bailey Shipton.



Dr. Shipton graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1968 and continued his education at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill. Following graduation from Millikin University in 1972, Dr. Shipton continued his education at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine until 1976, where he earned a degree in medicine. After completion of medical school, he participated in a one-year internship and entered active duty in 1977.



From 1980 to 1985, Dr. Shipton conducted his residency at Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center in Aurora, Colo. Dr. Shipton proudly served his country in the Navy Medical Corps for 11 years at posts ashore and afloat. He attained the rank of commander, was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal for meritorious service and was granted an honorable discharge upon separation from active duty. After separation from active duty in 1988, Dr. Shipton entered the private sector, where he was a partner with Urological Associates and later the Integrated Medical Group in Pottsville. Throughout his time in the Navy Medical Corps and the private sector, his patients were always his top priority. He worked tirelessly to ensure that they received the best care possible, had a full understanding of their conditions and subsequent treatment to be administered while under his care. The Hippocratic Oath and serving those in need of care were passions to which he dedicated his life.



Additionally, Dr. Shipton held the physician's assistants, nurses, office assistants and various staffs with whom he worked in the highest regard. He recognized that their superb dedication to duty, customer service and the community as a whole directly impacted his success as a physician.



His sister, Betty Joe, preceded him in death.



Dr. Shipton is survived by wife, Kathleen; sons, Aaron W. Shipton and his wife, Melissa, of Pottsville, Maj. Kevin A. Shipton (USMC), and his wife, Lauren, Las Vegas, Bryan J. Shipton, of Pottsville, and Ryan A. Shipton, Las Vegas; granddaughter, Alexis; nephew, Dwain Scott, and niece, Lori Scott.



In keeping with his wishes and Naval tradition, Dr. Shipton will be buried at sea with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at



https://donate.nmcrs.org/page/contribute/donate2015 . Please make all donations in honor or memory of Cmdr. William E. Shipton; an option provided at the bottom of the donation page. Online condolences may continue to be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com . Arrangements were handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.

