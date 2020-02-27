|
William E. Swingle Sr., 82, of Pine Grove, passed away Monday evening at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg.
Born June 8, 1937, in Elkland, he was a son of the late Harold and Delia Vargson Swingle.
Bill proudly served his country with the Marines during the Korean War from 1950-1953.
Bill was involved in all aspects of his family's business, BJ's New and Used Furniture, Pine Grove.
He grew up on a dairy farm in Bradford County and continued farming when he moved to Pine Grove.
He was a member of Saved by Grace Bible Church, Pottsville.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and camping with his friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dale Hoffman; a grandson, Jeremy Wilson; four brothers, Mike, Pat, Bob and Roy Swingle.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty J. Bodine Swingle; his seven children, Kay Robinson (Chris), of Weverly, N.Y., Vicky Bressler (Phil), of Pine Grove, Randy Swingle (Mary), of Berwick, Linda Hoffman, of Pine Grove, Sherri Ney (Donald), of Pine Grove, Pam Scheib (Butch), of Ephrata, and Bill Swingle Jr., (Pam), of Newtown; 16 grandchildren; great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Chuck Swingle, of Texas, and Steve Swingle, of South Carolina; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Bill's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Echo Valley Grace Brethren Church, 46 Tremont Road, Tremont. Burial with military honors will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorial donations in Bill's name can be made to Saved By Grace Bible Church, 1213 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 27, 2020