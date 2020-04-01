|
|
William F. Balulis, 73, of Seltzer, Norwegian Township, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on Saturday at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Albert and Anna Harkins Balulis. He was a 1964 graduate of Nativity BVM High School. He worked for Allied Chemical and Tropp Contracting before taking employment with Cressona Aluminum. He retired from SAPA, Cressona, after 22 years of service.
He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, having served at U.S. Naval Facility, Aregentia, Newfoundland, where he met his wife, the former Mary Osmond, with whom he would have celebrated 52 years of marriage this June.
He was a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church, Minersville, and a current member of St. Patrick Church, Pottsville. He was also a life member of both the Seltzer Hose Company and the Seltzer Gun Club. He was a fan of Philadelphia sports teams, including the Phillies, Eagles and Flyers.
Preceding him in death were three brothers, Albert Balulis Jr., an infant, in 1936, John Balulis, in 2017, and Joseph Balulis, in 2019.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Madonna Hammer, Pottsville, and Michele Parobek, Seltzer; four grandchildren, Megan and Jake Parobek, Nicholas and Gabrielle Hammer. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Hufnagle, Seltzer; sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and his canine "best buddy," Cooper.
Current services will be held from Dutcavich Funeral Home at the convenience of the family, with memorial services to be scheduled at a later date. Private interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, East Hanover Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 1, 2020