Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Resources
More Obituaries for William Fredericks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Fredericks III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Fredericks III Obituary
William F. Fredericks III, 41, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Pottsville, May 15, 1978, he was a son of the late William and Alberta (Butler) Fredericks Jr.

Bill worked as a chef at Pottsville Club in Pottsville.

Bill is survived by his wife of 17 years, Tammy M. (Geist) Fredericks; dad, Alfred A. Rich Sr.; son, William F. Fredericks IV; daughter, Alexis Fredericks; stepson, Brandon Witmer; two sisters, Jean Metz and Kathryn Dennis; three stepbrothers, Michael, Jarrod and Nathan Bowman; nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held privately. Bill's family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions to help with his funeral costs be made to Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -