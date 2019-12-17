|
William F. Fredericks III, 41, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Pottsville, May 15, 1978, he was a son of the late William and Alberta (Butler) Fredericks Jr.
Bill worked as a chef at Pottsville Club in Pottsville.
Bill is survived by his wife of 17 years, Tammy M. (Geist) Fredericks; dad, Alfred A. Rich Sr.; son, William F. Fredericks IV; daughter, Alexis Fredericks; stepson, Brandon Witmer; two sisters, Jean Metz and Kathryn Dennis; three stepbrothers, Michael, Jarrod and Nathan Bowman; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held privately. Bill's family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions to help with his funeral costs be made to Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 17, 2019