William F. Shafransky, 87, of Brandonville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Bill was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Shenandoah, a son of the late Louise (Wolowitz) and Francis Shafransky.
He lived and raised his family in Connecticut, and worked for the former Armstrong Rubber Co., a manufacturer of tires. He moved back to the Ringtown area in the early 1980s, when he then worked for and retired from Seitz Brother's Pest Control, Hometown.
Bill was a very outgoing person, and spent his time outdoors and also going to flea markets and yard sales. He also enjoyed winning at the local casinos.
He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish in Shenandoah, and attended St. Casimir Church. He was a former member of Brandonville Fire Company.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria (Lukasik) Shafransky; a daughter, Barbara Mas; brothers, Joseph and Leon; a sister, Frances.
He is survived by two sons, William Shafransky and his wife, Cynthia, of Shelton, Conn., and Francis Shafransky and his wife, Cathy, of West Haven, Conn. He is also survived by five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A scripture service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, prior to the service. Bill will be laid to rest alongside his wife at St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, following the service. Please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com to leave an online condolence or for more information.
