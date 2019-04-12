William G. Buggy, 76, of Jonestown, Cass Township, passed away on Friday while in the company of family and friends at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William G. Buggy.
Born in Pottsville on Oct. 12, 1942, he was a son of the late James and Anna Maley Buggy. He was a 1961 graduate of Nativity BVM High School, and was stationed with the Army in Korea during the Vietnam Conflict. He retired from OMNOVA Solutions, Auburn, after 38 years.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James, in 2017.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Joyce Troutman; three children, William G. Buggy Jr. (spouse, Lora), Hazleton, Richard Buggy (spouse, Yvonne), Hummelstown, and Jill Nettles (spouse, Scott), Branch Township; four grandsons and three granddaughters.
Private funeral services were held on Wednesday from St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville. Interment with military honors was in Mount Peace Cemetery, Branch Township. The family prefers donations to St. Michael the Archangel Church. Dutcavich Funeral Home had charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 12, 2019