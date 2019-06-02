William G. Chernosky Sr., 90, of West West Terrace, Branch Township, passed away Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



Born in Forestville, Cass Township, he was a son of the late James and Bridget Simmendinger Chernosky.



He attended Cass Township schools, and worked in local mines as a young man. He was later employed as a drag-line shovel operator, having last worked for Blaschak Coal Co.



He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville. He was also a member of Forestville Citizens Fire Company.



He was preceded in death by three siblings, Elizabeth Antonelli, Margaret Mabry and James Chernosky.



Surviving are his wife, the former Eileen Travis, with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage on May 11; two sons, William G. "Bud" Chernosky Jr. (spouse, Tammy), Forestville, and Richard Chernosky (spouse, Rose), Buck Run; two granddaughters, Ann Marie Chernosky and Yuiko Chernosky; a great-granddaughter, Mercedes Chernosky. He is also survived by a sister, Constance "Connie" Motko, Mar Lin; a sister-in-law, Carol Dutter, Easton; nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends may call from 6 p.m. Monday and from 6 until 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hillside, Pottsville. Visit www.dutcavich.com.



