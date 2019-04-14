William G. Dalton, 80, of Orwigsburg, passed away Thursday, April 11.
William was born in Pottsville, Aug. 2, 1938, a son of the late Doris Reinhart and Harry Dalton. He was married to the late Joann Mates Dalton for 38 years.
He was a retired 20-year veteran of the Army Air Force.
Services are private and entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home and Cremation.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 14, 2019