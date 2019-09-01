|
William Gnall, 82, of Coopersburg, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Born in Mahanoy City, he was a son of the late Michael Gnall and Helen (Gensure) Gnall. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Doris E. (Tolan) Gnall.
William was a devoted father and a loving husband. He also was an avid golfer, fisherman and enjoyed cooking.
He is lovingly remembered by his son, Mark and wife, Carolyn, as well as four brothers.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 10:30 a.m.Wednesday, Sept. 4, all at Norcross-Weber Funeral Home, 101 B North Main Street, Coopersburg, PA 18036. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to , or the benefitting animal welfare.
