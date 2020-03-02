Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804
Resources
More Obituaries for William Grimes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Grimes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Grimes Obituary
William "Bill" Grimes, 63, of Ringtown, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

William was born Oct. 10, 1956, in Danville, a son of the late Sarah Horrox and Earl Grimes.

He was a 1974 graduate of North Schuylkill High School.

Bill was recently retired, having been employed as a furnace and press operator at Dayton Parts Inc., Harrisburg.

He was a member of St.John's Lutheran Church, Ringtown, and he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and was a fan of auto racing.

Bill is survived by two brothers, Lee Gimes and his wife, Sharon, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Gerald Grimes and his wife, Deborah, of Ringtown. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Lee T. Grimes and his wife, Karie, Lee E. Grimes, William Tray, Neva Springer, Tara Tanner, Lilly Ann Springer and Ava Webb. Bill also leaves behind his cat, Mercedes.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bill's family from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com to leave an online condolence or for more information.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -