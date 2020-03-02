|
William "Bill" Grimes, 63, of Ringtown, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
William was born Oct. 10, 1956, in Danville, a son of the late Sarah Horrox and Earl Grimes.
He was a 1974 graduate of North Schuylkill High School.
Bill was recently retired, having been employed as a furnace and press operator at Dayton Parts Inc., Harrisburg.
He was a member of St.John's Lutheran Church, Ringtown, and he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and was a fan of auto racing.
Bill is survived by two brothers, Lee Gimes and his wife, Sharon, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Gerald Grimes and his wife, Deborah, of Ringtown. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Lee T. Grimes and his wife, Karie, Lee E. Grimes, William Tray, Neva Springer, Tara Tanner, Lilly Ann Springer and Ava Webb. Bill also leaves behind his cat, Mercedes.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bill's family from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com to leave an online condolence or for more information.
