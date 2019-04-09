Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. Krieger. View Sign





William was born in Shamokin, Jan. 30, 1944, a son of the late Emma Litzel and George Krieger.



Bill graduated from Shamokin High School.



He was married to Theresa M. Conway Marhon Krieger, who survives him.



Mr. Krieger was a Christian. He was a member of St. Francis Home Association, Shamokin. Bill loved to go dancing and was a Penn State fan.



He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.



He was employed as a truck driver at CCX Conway.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Grove Krieger; a brother, Clayton Krieger; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Krieger.



In addition to Theresa, whom he lovingly referred to as his "wonderful wife," he is survived by a son, William Krieger and his wife, Lisa, of Shamokin; a daughter, Carol Muthler and her husband, Kenneth, of Bellefonte; a grandson, William Krieger and his wife, Amanda, of Irish Valley; a great-grandson, Brandt Krieger, of Irish Valley; a stepson, Brian Marhon, of Frackville; a stepdaughter, Andrea Mengel and her husband, Dave, of Frackville; two stepgrandchildren, Kamryn Mengel and Caden Mengel, both of Frackville; a brother, Richard Krieger, of Kulpmont; two sisters, Dottie Miller and her husband, Dave, of Lake Worth, Fla., and Jessie Sock and her husband, Joe, of Overlook.



Mr. Krieger's funeral service and burial of his remains will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.



1001 W. Arch St.

Coal Township , PA 17866

