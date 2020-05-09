|
|
William H. Levan Sr., 72, of Spittler Road, Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Lebanon VA Hospital.
Born Sept. 20, 1947, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Marlin Levan and Robert and Jeanne Daubert Kreis.
He was a 1965 graduate of Tremont High School and attended business school in Minnesota for one year.
William then joined the Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam Era from April 1967 until November 1968. He was a member of 1st Battalion 97th Marines and was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. He received a Certificate of Appreciation from Building Homes for Heroes for his support in helping provide wounded military men and women with homes.
He was vice president of transportation for Van Heusen, and in 2000, started Levan's Tree Farm in Pine Grove. He was a member of Buck Ridge Hunting Camp.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Terry Levan.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Linda Hoover Levan; a daughter, Pamela Levan, of Hegins; a son, William Levan Jr., of Pine Grove; his beloved dog, Greta; two brothers, Thomas and wife, Jesse Kreis, of Tremont, and Andy and wife, Kathy Kreis, of Pine Grove; a sister-in-law, Darlene Levan, of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 9, 2020