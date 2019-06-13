Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home
26 Chestnut Street
Cressona, PA 17929
570-385-3050
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lombel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Lombel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William H. Lombel Obituary
William H. Lombel, 90, of Mar Lin, passed away June 11, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.

Born in Pottsville, May 30, 1929, he was a son of the late William and Dorothy Medler Lombel.

He was the widower of Ruth Eleanor Yost Lombel.

William had worked as a self-employed contractor.

He was a life member of Beckville Gun Club, a member of Mar Lin Legion, Rainbow Hose Company, Schuylkill Haven and Citizen Hose Company, Palo Alto.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Calabrase.

William is survived by a daughter, Dorothy Krause, Pine Grove; stepdaughter, Barbara Huntzinger, Cressona; stepson, Mark Cook, Palo Alto; brother, Robert Lombel, Delaware; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, with certified celebrant Rebecca Devlin officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now