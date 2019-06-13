William H. Lombel, 90, of Mar Lin, passed away June 11, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.



Born in Pottsville, May 30, 1929, he was a son of the late William and Dorothy Medler Lombel.



He was the widower of Ruth Eleanor Yost Lombel.



William had worked as a self-employed contractor.



He was a life member of Beckville Gun Club, a member of Mar Lin Legion, Rainbow Hose Company, Schuylkill Haven and Citizen Hose Company, Palo Alto.



In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Calabrase.



William is survived by a daughter, Dorothy Krause, Pine Grove; stepdaughter, Barbara Huntzinger, Cressona; stepson, Mark Cook, Palo Alto; brother, Robert Lombel, Delaware; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, with certified celebrant Rebecca Devlin officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.



