William H. "Howie" Morgan, 66, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Saturday night at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.



Born in Shenandoah Heights, he was a son of the late W. Howard "Bud" and Thelma Dillman Morgan.



He had been employed as a truck driver for Eagle Shirt Co. and later Pitt-Ohio Express until his retirement.



He was a 1970 graduate of North Schuylkill High School, member of Frackville Elks Lodge 1533, where he served as exalted ruler four times. He was a NASCAR and Yankees fan and an avid motorcycle enthusiast.



He was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Bellew.



Howie is survived by his wife of 38 years, Deborah Staconis Morgan; his two daughters, Ashley Morgan, Frackville, and Amanda Morgan and her fiancé, Jonathan Krolick, Gordon; his sisters, Barbara Palovcsik, Spring Grove, and Jeanne and her husband, Michael Capparell, Fountain Springs; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in Howie's memory be made to Frackville Elks Lodge 1533, 307 S. Third St., Frackville, PA 17931, please put veterans fund in the memo. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2019