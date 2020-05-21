|
|
William H. Seiler Jr., 76, a resident of the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, formerly of Tower City, passed away Tuesday, May 19, at the Village.
Born in Pottsville, Jan. 5, 1944, he was a son of the late William H. Seiler Sr. and Violet Heckert Seiler Warren.
Bill was a 1961 graduate of the former Porter Tower High School.
After 30 years of service, Bill retired as an electrical engineer from TYCO.
Bill was a member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Reinerton. He was also a member of Swatara Lodge 267 F&AM, Tremont, where he formerly served as the secretary.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Beth Hasbrouck.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Christine Moyer Seiler; brothers, Timothy and James Seiler, both of Tower City; sister, Jane Corsnitz, Middletown.
No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial donations in his memory should be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1931 Wiconisco Street, Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, is honored to serve the Seiler family. To sign the guest book, please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 21, 2020