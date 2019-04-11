Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. Shriner Jr.. View Sign

William H. Shriner Jr., 68, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon at Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehab Center, with his wife at his side.



Born in Harrisburg, he was a son of Linda Sunkel Shriner and the late William H. Shriner Sr.



Bill worked as a millwright for Fruehauf Corp. in Middletown.



Bill lived in Montana for 31 years before returning back to Ashland. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing.



In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shirley Scheetz Shriner; his daughter, Jody Shriner; stepdaughter, Wanda and her husband, Bill, Sweitzer; two brothers, Donny and his wife, Jackie Shriner, and Terry Shriner; two sisters, Mary Ann and her husband, Greg Knaub, and Jean Shriner; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

