William H. Wagner, 86, of Hegins, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on Wednesday, July 13, 1932, in Valley View, a son of the late Daniel T. Wagner and the late Mary E. Hepler Wagner.
He was a 1950 graduate of the former Hegins Township High School.
Bill served in the Army during the Korean War.
He was a mason for the former Russell Dietrich Construction, Valley View, prior to his retirement.
He was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View.
He was also a member of F&AM Valley Lodge 797 and American Legion Post 575, both of Valley View, and the PA Trappers Association.
Bill was very proud of being a veteran and serving his country. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Dora Mae Schwalm Wagner, to whom he was married for 61 years; three sons, Daniel W. Wagner and his wife, Linda, of Hegins, David C. Wagner and his wife, Peggy, of North Manchester, Ind., and Dale M. Wagner and his wife, Kelly, of Halifax; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis L. Artz, of Valley View; a brother, James E. Wagner, of North Bend; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View, with the Rev. Duane Bardo officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial with military honors will be made in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 221, Valley View, PA 17983. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
