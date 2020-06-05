Home

William H. Young Jr.

William H. Young Jr. Obituary
William H. Young Jr., 77, of Orwigsburg, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday.

Born April 25, 1943, he was a son of Eva Young and the late William H. Young Sr.

Bill was a 1960 graduate of Blue Mountain High School

He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg.

Bill worked for Rockwell Foundry, Reading, for several years.

In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his sister, Janet Geist, wife of Dean, of Schuylkill Haven, along with a niece and nephew.

A private memorial interment will take place on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with services. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 5, 2020
