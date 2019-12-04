|
William Henry "Hen" Evans III, 53, formerly of Pottsville, passed away Nov. 27, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Reading, Nov. 23, 1966, he was a son of the late William H. Evans Jr. and Judy Steffanic, of Pottsville.
William was a Pottsville Area High School graduate. He recently retired from Lehigh Hanson Heidelberg Cement Group and was the past union president of United Steelworkers Local Union 54.
He enjoyed watching his football team, Steelers, playing softball, horse racing and fishing. He also loved going to rock concerts and golfing with his friends. Being the center of his family, he was a very devoted brother and son.
In addition to his mother, he was survived by sister, Sherry Lynn Evans, and nephew, Cody Bettinger.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Pastor Chris Rothharpt will officiate. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Evans and Steffanic family.
