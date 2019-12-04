Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for William Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Henry "Hen" Evans III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Henry "Hen" Evans III Obituary
William Henry "Hen" Evans III, 53, formerly of Pottsville, passed away Nov. 27, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Reading, Nov. 23, 1966, he was a son of the late William H. Evans Jr. and Judy Steffanic, of Pottsville.

William was a Pottsville Area High School graduate. He recently retired from Lehigh Hanson Heidelberg Cement Group and was the past union president of United Steelworkers Local Union 54.

He enjoyed watching his football team, Steelers, playing softball, horse racing and fishing. He also loved going to rock concerts and golfing with his friends. Being the center of his family, he was a very devoted brother and son.

In addition to his mother, he was survived by sister, Sherry Lynn Evans, and nephew, Cody Bettinger.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Pastor Chris Rothharpt will officiate. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Evans and Steffanic family.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -