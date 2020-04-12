|
William "Bill" Hesse died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, April 7, at his home in Pottsville.
Born Jan. 4, 1954, in Pottsville, he was a son of William J. Hesse, woodland acres, Pottsville and the late Nancy A (Pauly) Hesse.
Bill was a former employee of Reading Anthracite
He was preceded in death by his son, Billy Hesse.
Bill is survived by his two sisters, Debra Lombel, Schuylkill Haven, and Carol Wood, wife of David Wood, Pottsville; nieces and nephews, Justin Lombel, Schuylkill Haven, Jesse Wood, Florida, Kyle Lombel, California, and Rachel Wood, Pottsville.
A private service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home in Port Carbon is in charge of the arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
