William I. Hahn Jr., of Saint Clair, passed away Nov. 8, 2020, at home.
Born March 20, 1950, he was a son of the late William I. Hahn and Regina (Stillwagner) Hahn, who survives him in Tamaqua.
Bill was employed by Lehigh Valley Dairy, Schuylkill Haven, as a truck driver for 38 years.
In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his wife and soul mate of 51 and a half years, Susan; their daughter, his Queenie" Karen Geiger (husband Todd); three sons, Joe (wife Kim), Billy and Bobby; grandchildren, AJ, Joey, Amanda, Chelsea, Robbie, Alyssa, and Lidia; three great-grandchildren; aunt, Alice Swartz, of Ringtown; two sisters and a brother; nieces and nephews, including his favorite, Brenda Wilkinson Thorn; sister-in-law, Barb Wilkinson, of California; brother-in-law, John Lubish, of Saint Clair; his best buddy, Stacy Smulligan; close family friend, Hosler.
Funeral services will be held privately. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 12, 2020