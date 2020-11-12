Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William I. Hahn Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William I. Hahn Jr. Obituary

William I. Hahn Jr., of Saint Clair, passed away Nov. 8, 2020, at home.

Born March 20, 1950, he was a son of the late William I. Hahn and Regina (Stillwagner) Hahn, who survives him in Tamaqua.

Bill was employed by Lehigh Valley Dairy, Schuylkill Haven, as a truck driver for 38 years.

In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his wife and soul mate of 51 and a half years, Susan; their daughter, his Queenie" Karen Geiger (husband Todd); three sons, Joe (wife Kim), Billy and Bobby; grandchildren, AJ, Joey, Amanda, Chelsea, Robbie, Alyssa, and Lidia; three great-grandchildren; aunt, Alice Swartz, of Ringtown; two sisters and a brother; nieces and nephews, including his favorite, Brenda Wilkinson Thorn; sister-in-law, Barb Wilkinson, of California; brother-in-law, John Lubish, of Saint Clair; his best buddy, Stacy Smulligan; close family friend, Hosler.

Funeral services will be held privately. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -