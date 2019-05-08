William J. Black Jr., 85, of Pottsville, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
He is survived by his wife, Ethel; sons, Jimmy and David; daughters, Debbie and Janet.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to view the complete obituary or leave a condolence.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 8, 2019