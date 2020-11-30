Home

William J. Blackwell, 86, of East Earl, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 12, 1934, in Pottsville.

He was a son of the late William H. Blackwell and Hannah (Plachek) Blackwell.

William was the husband of the late Helen (Lewis) Blackwell, who passed away in 2013.

He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Saint Clair. He was a 1952 graduate of Saint Clair High School.

William was employed at Stylecraft in East Earl. He served in the Navy during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas J. Blackwell, who passed away in 2019. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Hannah Halsey.

William is survived by a son, William S. Blackwell, of East Earl; a son, Richard C. Blackwell, husband of Sherri, of East Earl; a son, Gary A. Blackwell, of Denver; a daughter, Kimberly A. Blackwell Zimmerman, wife of Brian, of Lititz; a niece, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service and interment with military honors will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Saint Clair. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2020
