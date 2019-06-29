Home

Services
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:15 AM
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church
3121 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA
Resources
William J. Diehl Jr. Obituary
William J. Diehl Jr., 89, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

He was the husband of the late Margaret Casserly Diehl, who passed away June 5, 2009.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late William J. Sr. and Anna Bishop Diehl.

Bill was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church and served in the Army and Army National Guard for 34 years. He started his career working for the Pennsylvania Railroad, Penn Central, and retired from Conrail in 1990, after working for the railroad for 35 years.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and in Minersville, with his train friends.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Diane Lerch, loving companion of David A. Wagner, of Shillington; his grandchildren, Kirsten M. Kauffman, wife of Christopher Kauffman, and Matthew W. Lerch; a great-granddaughter, Kensington G. Kauffman.

A funeral procession will depart at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, from Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Interment with military honors rendered by the Army Honor Guard will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 1, and 8:45 to 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Railway Restoration Project 113. Checks can be sent to 113 E. Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954, in memory of Bill Diehl. This is where Bill loved spending time and made a lot of friends. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 29, 2019
