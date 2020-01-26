|
William J. "Bill" Fenkner, 69, of Ambridge, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
Born Oct. 28, 1950, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Merrill P. Fenkner and Rose Gallagher Fenkner.
Bill graduated from Penn State University with a degree in engineering. He proudly served our country in the Navy during Vietnam aboard the USS El Paso. He was a member of AMVETS and . Bill was retired from PennDOT, where he worked for most of his professional career, starting as a mechanic and working his way up to eastern fleet adviser. Bill was also the co-owner of Datchko's Bar, Delano, from 1972-1985.
In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Above all, Bill was a loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Naer.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters, Mindy J. Bowen and her husband, Michael, of Gibsonia, and Amanda R. Roy and her husband, Matthew, of Springfield, Va.; his grandchildren, Finnegan, Delaney and Bennett; his sister, Susan Pleva, of Mahanoy City.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at New England Fire Company Social Room, 7 Miller Lane, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's honor to Vietnam Veterans of America, 740 N. Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18902, or online at www.vva.org/donate. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.'s website, www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
