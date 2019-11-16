|
William J. Malarkey, 73, died Nov. 13, 2019, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born in Shenandoah, Aug. 31, 1946, he was a son of the late Charles J. and Marion C. (Welker) Malarkey, of Girardville.
He was a 1964 graduate of Ashland Area High School. Bill was a decorated member of the Marine Corps, having served 10 years, including a tour of duty in Vietnam and one in Thailand. He retired in 1976 as a gunnery sergeant. He was then employed by the Department of Defense for over 27 years as a contract quality assurance specialist, retiring in 2005.
As an avid outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed all types of hunting, including big and small game, especially upland game and waterfowl with his Labrador retrievers. As a former Pa. deputy game protector, he had an especially keen interest in hunter education and safety. He was a longtime member of Friedensburg Fish and Game Club, where he served as an officer and on many committees and projects. He enjoyed shooting sporting clays.
Bill was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Pottsville, where he served on the vestry.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Letitia; brother, Dennis C. Malarkey and his wife, Carol, of Smyrna, Del.; daughters, Anita Carver, of Girardville, and Denise Briel, wife of Tom, of Lavelle; a stepson, Edward Hosler, husband of Rebecca, of Lock Haven; grandchildren, Adam, Emily, Andrew and Aaron Bakerofskie, Charlie Cress, Stephanie Kaster, Shelby Stauffenberg, Jacob Hosler; six great-grandchildren; nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. today, Nov. 16, at Trinity Episcopal Church with calling from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances in his name to Friedensburg Fish and Game Club, 169 Stone Mountain Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, or to Trinity Episcopal Church, 200 S. Second St., Pottsville, PA 17901.
