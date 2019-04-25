William J. "Bill" O'Reilly, 74, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.
Born in Pottsville, on Aug. 27, 1944, he was a son of the late Thomas B. and Catherine A. Duffy O'Reilly.
Bill was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1962. He first worked for the Washington Beef Co. in Washington, D.C., and then owned and operated the Willow Lake Swimming Pool and Hollahan's Bar in Pottsville. William was a very social person and had many beloved friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard J. O'Reilly.
Bill is survived by two daughters, Lynn A. Sinkovich and her husband, Wayne, Palo Alto, and Katie E. Saulino and her husband, David, Collegeville; four grandchildren, Craig and Devon Sinkovich, and Leo and Max Saulino; three sisters, Anne Wolfe and her husband, Delroy, Hegins, Jane Mary O'Reilly, Pottsville, and twin sister, Kathleen M. McGowan and her husband, Hugh, Port Carbon; three brothers, Thomas B. O'Reilly, John A. O'Reilly and Edward O'Reilly and his wife, Leslie, all of Pottsville; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home. Interment will be held private. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
