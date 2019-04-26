William J. Reh, 75, formerly of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his residence in Collegeville.
Born in Ashland, March 13, 1944, he was a son of the late Austin and Louise Koch Reh.
He was a 1961 graduate of Ashland High School and he received a B.S. degree from Bloomsburg University, majoring in accounting. Bill became a Certified Public Accountant, and was a managing partner of Dreslin Accounting firm.
An avid sports fan, Bill loved to cheer on the Penn State Nittany Lions, Eagles and Phillies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Ann Tait; and daughter-in-law, Danielle Reh.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon; a son, William, of Philadelphia; and brother, Charles and his wife, JoAnn, of Ashland.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Boyd Horrox Funeral Home, 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown. Visitation is at 10 a.m before the funeral. Burial and graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. The Rev. Dana Heckman-Biel will officiate. Kull Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 26, 2019