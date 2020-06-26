|
Dr. William Jerrold "Bill" Scheuren, 83, retired U.S. Marine colonel, and former Lavelle resident, passed away May 27, 2020, at his home in Hood, Va.
Born in Lavelle, June 17, 1936, he was a son of the late Henry and Hilda Martin Scheuren.
He was a graduate of the former Butler Township High School, Fountain Springs, Class of 1954. Following high school, he graduated from Naval flight school, and joined the Marine Corps as a fighter pilot. He flew over 150 combat missions in Vietnam, piloting the F4 Phantom jet. Bill was one of the original test pilots for the Harrier Jet program, and after his Marine retirement, he worked in advanced aeronautical research for the U.S. Federal Government, Department of Defense and NASA. He received PhDs in applied research and in philosophy from the University of Virginia.
Bill enjoyed performance vehicles, raising cattle on his farm in Madison County, playing golf at Greene Hills and taking care of any stray animal that would cross his path.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Leota Hammons Scheuren, and a sister, Dianne Klem.
Survivors include daughters, Deborah Scheuren, Melbourne, Fla., Denise McGay, Hood, Va., and Karen Crosby, Ruckersville, Va.; sisters, Vivian Laray Klinger, Lavelle and Elaine McNeil, Ormond Beach, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; niece and nephews.
A military memorial and burial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com.
