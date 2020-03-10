|
William J. Sherakas Jr., 87, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville. He last resided in New Philadelphia but spent most of his life in Shenandoah Heights.
Born May 19, 1932, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late William J. Sherakas Sr. and Mary (Stanulis) Sherakas.
Mr. Sherakas attended St. George's Catholic school and was a 1950 graduate of West Mahanoy Township High School, Shenandoah Heights.
William was a decorated Army veteran, having served his country in the Korean War. He received the National Defense Service Medal.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a foreman in the manufacturing industry.
William was a member of the former St. George Catholic Church, Shenandoah. He was an avid Notre Dame and New York Giants football fan. He especially enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with his family.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his brother, Matthew W. Sherakas. William was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving are his two sons, William J. Sherakas III and his wife, Larissa, of Austin, Texas, and Robert Sherakas and his wife, Maria, of Pottsville; his two daughters, Elaine Sherakas Heinly and her husband, James, of Selinsgrove, and Diane Barlow and her husband, Edward, of Cedar Park, Texas; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Religious services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
