William J. Smith, 73, passed away, Friday, July 10, 2020, in his Hamburg residence.
He was the beloved husband of Susan M. (Fink) Smith, to whom he was married for 46 years.
Born Nov. 26, 1964, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Stanley R. and Anna T. (Whalen) Smith.
William graduated from Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, in 1964.
He served four years in the Air Force.
William was employed by Guers Dairy, Pottsville.
He loved sports, Phillies, Eagles and Sixers. But he most especially loved the Penn State Nittany Lions football team. William also enjoyed watching old Westerns and dining out.
In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by a sister, Carole A. Parker.
In addition to his wife, Susan, William is survived by one brother, Stanley R. Smith Jr., husband of Patricia R. Smith, of Pottsville; a sister-in-law, Bonnie L. Hartman; a brother-in-law, Timothy D. Hartman; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 12, 2020