William J. "Bill" Webb Jr., 80, of Shenandoah, died Thursday morning, Dec. 26, at his residence with his loving wife, Jackie, by his side.
Born in Shenandoah, April 19, 1939, he was a son of the late William and Margaret (Rooney) Webb.
He grew up in Mahanoy City and graduated from Mahanoy City High School, Class of 1957. He was an Army veteran, serving from 1959 to 1961, where he was a musician and played the saxophone in the Army band and once performing for President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Following his honorable discharge, he attended Penn State Main Campus and later attended McCann School of Business, where he attained an associate degree in accounting.
Bill lived in Shenandoah for the majority of his life and was employed at Atlas Power Plant as a supply purchasing agent for 10 years while pursuing his licenses within the insurance business. He left Atlas and worked full time for Bolich & Burke Inc., selling insurance before again furthering his education to become a licensed real estate agent, later achieving his goals as a residential appraiser and certified broker appraiser and honored with the title realtor emeritus. He then partnered with his employer to become Bolich, Burke & Webb Inc.
Bill developed a reputation as a prominent businessman, and he, along with his wife, Jackie, started their own company Webb Realty. Bill was well loved and respected by his employees, clients and peers alike. During the decades, Webb Realty provided the surrounding communities with sales, appraisals and notary services to anyone requiring assistance or his expertise.
His door was always open for business or friendly conversation. Bill retired doing what he loved most - helping people - while supporting his community the best he knew how. Bill was very active within the community, belonging to many organizations, such as Shenandoah East End, Shenandoah Fish and Game, lifetime member at Park Crest Fish and Game and Columbia Hose Company, prior president of Schuylkill County Board of Realtors, Shenandoah Chamber of Commerce, JC's, Rotary and Past GG of Infamous Rum Dums.
Not all of his life was spent working. He and Jackie were together 24/7 and were rarely seen apart. Enjoying the outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting, or just socializing with friends. They also spent many happy times vacationing with family, where memories were made. Bill was very proud of his children and grandchildren and "always" offered his love and support.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chad.
Surviving, along with his loving wife of nearly 40 years, is his daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Greg Sweeney; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Andy Sinkler; son, Marc; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Tracy Zellin; grandchildren, Shane, Logan, Fallon, Marc, Chloe, Hunter, Hannah; loving beagle, Bella.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday from Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah. Interment will follow in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church and again at 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass on Tuesday. Contributions in Bill's name to would be appreciated by the family and accepted at the visitation. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
