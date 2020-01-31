|
|
William John "Reds" Hodgson Jr. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at The Crossings assisted living home, League City, Texas, at the age of 90.
He was born Aug. 4, 1929, in Chester to Ellen McGlynn Hodgson and William John Hodgson Sr.
He graduated from Chester High School in 1947. Afterward, he served in Merchant Marines for two years, followed by five years in the Navy, training on the battleship USS Missouri and aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge. He then served as a draftsman petty officer second class at Philadelphia Naval Receiving Center and later at Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek, Virginia Beach, Va. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he earned a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State University. He began his career at American Viscose, then started a decades-long career with the Enjay Company, which was later renamed Exxon Chemical. In this role, he developed many new plastic technologies and was awarded fifteen U.S., French and Canadian patents in the field of plastic extrusion and forming, and served as an engineering and plant manager at locations in Minersville; Lake Zurich, Ill.; and Baytown, Texas. He was a devoted husband to his wife of over forty years, Dorothy Susan Malick, the love of his life.
A great lover of life, Reds was an avid golfer who played every chance he got with many close friends. He traveled the world and encouraged his family to do the same. One of his greatest joys was preparing large delicious meals for his family and many friends.
Reds was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, and his brothers, John Hodgson and Richard Hodgson.
He is survived by his sisters, Eileen Caba, of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Sister Anne Hodgson, of Owen Mills, Md.; daughter, Corinne (Robert) Semaan, of Stafford, Texas; son, William (Karen) Hodgson, of Magnolia, Texas; daughters, Anne (Stephen Hester) Hodgson, of Houston, Texas, Mary (James) Geiger, of Schuylkill Haven, Susan (Franky) Hodgson-Dauw, of Overijse, Belgium, Judith Hodgson, of Irwin; son, Edward Hodgson, of Big Canoe, Ga. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Robert Semaan, Sarah (Geiger) Fees, James Geiger, William Geiger, Laura Hester, Raven Hodgson, Nicholas Dauw and Christopher Dauw; great-granddaughter, Abigail Fees; nieces and nephews. A service is being held at 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at Earthman Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 31, 2020