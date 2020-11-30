Home

Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-2080
William Walinchus
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish
Mahanoy City, PA
William John Walinchus

William John Walinchus Obituary

William John Walinchus, 56, of Mahanoy City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, at his residence.

Billy John was born Oct. 29, 1964, in Mahanoy City, a son of Carolyn (Lieberman) Walinchus, of Mahanoy City, and the late William F. Walinchus.

He graduated from Marian Catholic High School, Class of 1983.

He was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, where he served as a eucharistic minister.

Billy John did janitorial work at Mahanoy City Public Library, also worked for many years at the former JE Morgan Knitting Mills and Universal Forest Products, Gordon.

He belonged to and was a proud member of West End Fire and Rescue. He also volunteered as an ambulance attendant for many years with the Mahanoy City EMS and part-time help for Citizens Fire Company.

Billy John is survived by a sister, Caroline Mlynek, of Mahanoy City; a brother, Peter, husband of Ann Walinchus, of Mahanoy City; nieces and nephews, Matt, Krystal, Mark, Kelly and Caitlyn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, masks are required, try to limit attendance. Social distancing is a must. Interment will be in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, view video tribute and send sympathy cards.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2020
