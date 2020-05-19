|
William J. Kasper II, 77, of Saint Clair, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville.
Born May 18, 1942, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late William J. and Anne (Sreader) Kasper. He graduated from Saint Clair High School in 1961.
Bill worked as a supervisor for Quandel Concrete in Minersville until his retirement. He was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in New Philadelphia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Schallus.
Bill is survived by two sons, David Kasper and his wife, Arabhna-Saxena, and William J. Kasper III; three grandchildren, Jake, Alexandra and Declan; his niece and caregiver, Beverly Coveleski and her husband, David; a nephew, Kenneth Brennan and his wife, Vicki; a niece, Colleen Goodwin and her husband, Jerry; great-nieces and -nephews. He was also a father and grandfather figure to a number of family and friends.
He was an active member of Mechanicsville Game and Fish, where he coordinated the Children's Fishing Rodeo and Children's Christmas. He was an active member of the Saint Clair Fish and Game. He was lifelong member of Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.
Relatives and friends can pay their respects and attend a graveside service and interment under CDC guidelines at 11:15 a.m. Friday, May 22, in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville, with the Rev. Ronald Minner officiating. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to .
