Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kasper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph "Bill" Kasper II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Joseph "Bill" Kasper II Obituary
William J. Kasper II, 77, of Saint Clair, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville.

Born May 18, 1942, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late William J. and Anne (Sreader) Kasper. He graduated from Saint Clair High School in 1961.

Bill worked as a supervisor for Quandel Concrete in Minersville until his retirement. He was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in New Philadelphia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Schallus.

Bill is survived by two sons, David Kasper and his wife, Arabhna-Saxena, and William J. Kasper III; three grandchildren, Jake, Alexandra and Declan; his niece and caregiver, Beverly Coveleski and her husband, David; a nephew, Kenneth Brennan and his wife, Vicki; a niece, Colleen Goodwin and her husband, Jerry; great-nieces and -nephews. He was also a father and grandfather figure to a number of family and friends.

He was an active member of Mechanicsville Game and Fish, where he coordinated the Children's Fishing Rodeo and Children's Christmas. He was an active member of the Saint Clair Fish and Game. He was lifelong member of Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

Relatives and friends can pay their respects and attend a graveside service and interment under CDC guidelines at 11:15 a.m. Friday, May 22, in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville, with the Rev. Ronald Minner officiating. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to .

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -