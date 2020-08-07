Home

William Keely, 66, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday, July 23, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late William and Lois Kishbaugh Gradwell. Raised by his adoptive parents, William and May Gradwell Keely, he was a 1972 graduate of Pottsville Area High School. An auto and diesel mechanic, he owned and operated the former Gradwell Garage, Pottsville.

William is survived by his wife of 42 years, the former Donna Cain; three children, Tara Himmelberger, Sabrina Keely and Jarrod Keely (spouse, Skye), all of Pottsville; five grandchildren, Cheyenne, Callie and O'Ryan Himmelberger, Harley and Harmony Keely; two great-grandchildren, William Himmelberger and Damin Kline. He is also survived by three siblings, Ronald Gradwell, of Jacksonville, Fl., Helen Henson and Dawn Logan, both of Dundalk, Md.; a paternal uncle, John Gradwell (spouse, Beverly), of Schuylkill Haven; nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors are expected to follow CDC guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Donations will be used according to the needs of the family. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 7, 2020
