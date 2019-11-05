|
|
William L. Fullerton, 93, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, at Providence Place, Pottsville, where he had been a resident.
Born in Schuylkill Haven, May 2, 1926, he was a son of the late Luther and Alice (Sterner) Fullerton.
At age 7, Bill was the victim of a fireworks accident, resulting in a severe eye injury. Despite it being 1933, he was the recipient of a prosthetic eye in a then-experimental surgery.
Later in life, he attempted to enlist in the Army, but was not accepted because of his eye. After his stepfather and the local draft board chairman pulled some strings, he was able to enlist and served for two years during the Korean Conflict and for three years in the Army Reserve.
He was always tinkering with things, which led to his career as a mechanic at Argo Mills from where he retired. During his over 30 years of retirement, Bill enjoyed hiking and riding his bicycle. In fact, for several years in a row in his seventies, he rode his bicycle over 2,000 miles annually.
He loved his wife, Jean (Knarr) Fullerton, who preceded him in death, more than anything. They enjoyed traveling throughout New England. Bill had an affinity for Boston and especially the Boston Red Sox, being a fan since the early 1940s. He also was an avid New England Patriots fan.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Jane Mengle, and stepfather, Rufus Yoder.
He is survived by son-in-law, Robert Mengle, Orwigsburg; grandson, Scott Mengle and wife, Donna, Exton; sister, Shirley Young, Pine Grove.
A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 12, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. At the family's request, donations in Bill's memory may be sent to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, or at www.hillsidespca.com. Bill was loved by his family and all who he came in contact with. He was the most youthful 93-year-old you could meet. Expressions of sympathy may be extended by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 5, 2019