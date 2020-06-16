|
On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Willie passed unexpectedly in his home in Minersville at age 55.
Willie was born June 29, 1964.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Edwards; father, John Morgan; two brothers, John and Robert; sister, Michelle.
He is survived by his two daughters, Amber and Loren; three grandchildren, Slayde, Lorelynn and Jaiden. He is also survived by his sisters, Karen, Wanda, Jackie, Carolyn, Renee and Phyllis; brothers, Brian and Jeffery.
Willie lived a fun adventurous filled life that led him to meet and marry his first love, Candy, and go on to raise their two beautiful daughters, going to special places he loved like Canada and Knoebels and spending time camping and fishing. He later went on to meet his second love, Bridget, with whom he finished out the rest of his life in their Minersville home. Willie will always be known for his exuberant personality, comical story and joke telling, and his knack for giving family and friends fun-loving quirky nicknames. He especially had a love and extensive knowledge of music, which he made sure to pass on to his girls. He was a gregarious man that could put a smile on anyone's face and leave you with tears of laughter. He will forever be loved and cherished by many. May he be jamming out in his paradise and making all the angels laugh.
All are invited to attend his graveside services, which will be held at 11 a.m. June 27 in Mount Peace Cemetery. The family requests that rather than "dress up" if you chose to, please wear your favorite band T-shirt to honor his memory. To assist the family during this time of need, they ask that for anyone making donations in his memory to contact either Amber or Loren. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
