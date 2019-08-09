Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Messner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Messner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Messner Obituary
William "Bill" Messner, 63, of 1041 Main Street, Valley View, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home.

He was born Saturday, May 19, 1956, in Pottsville, a son of the late Nancy J. Klinger Shadle and stepson of the late Dale Shadle Sr.

He graduated from Tri-Valley High School in 1974 and was employed at Dauphin Precision Tool for 45 years.

He was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View.

He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia sports teams and enjoyed sprint car racing.

He was preceded in death by his beloved pug, Tiny.

He is survived by one son, Jeremy Messner, of Etters; one sister, Melissa Smith, of Duncannon; one niece, Leah M. Smith, of Horseheads, N.Y., and several cousins.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating.Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home. Burial will be made in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Valley View. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 221, Valley View, PA 17983. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now