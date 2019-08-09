|
William "Bill" Messner, 63, of 1041 Main Street, Valley View, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born Saturday, May 19, 1956, in Pottsville, a son of the late Nancy J. Klinger Shadle and stepson of the late Dale Shadle Sr.
He graduated from Tri-Valley High School in 1974 and was employed at Dauphin Precision Tool for 45 years.
He was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View.
He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia sports teams and enjoyed sprint car racing.
He was preceded in death by his beloved pug, Tiny.
He is survived by one son, Jeremy Messner, of Etters; one sister, Melissa Smith, of Duncannon; one niece, Leah M. Smith, of Horseheads, N.Y., and several cousins.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating.Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home. Burial will be made in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Valley View. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 221, Valley View, PA 17983. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
