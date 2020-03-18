Home

Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
8:00 AM
Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
William Milyo Sr.


1969 - 2020
William Milyo Sr. Obituary
William Milyo Sr., 74, of Pitman, passed away Sunday at his home.

Born in Heckscherville, he was a son of the late Michael and Helen Mullock Milyo Sr.

He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville. He was a graduate of the former Cass Township High School. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was a heavy equipment operator.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, the former Geraldine Schoffstall; three children, William Jr., of Fleetwood, Jody, of Minersville, and Jason, of Pottsville; four grandchildren, Jacob, Joseph, Dakota and Parker; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Xander; a brother, Michael, of Washington; a sister, Mary Hughes, of Millersburg; nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Reginald Leibensberger S.A.L.M. will officiate. Relatives and friends can call from 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in William's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
