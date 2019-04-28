William Motley, 85, of Pottsville, passed away Friday morning at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family and interment with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The family would like to pass on their thanks to the Broad Mountain nursing home for their caring attitude toward William. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in William's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 28, 2019