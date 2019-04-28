Send Flowers Obituary





William Motley, 85, of Pottsville, passed away Friday morning at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.Private services will be at the convenience of the family and interment with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The family would like to pass on their thanks to the Broad Mountain nursing home for their caring attitude toward William. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in William's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

