William Nester, 77, of Manheim, formerly of Patriotic Hill, Mahanoy City, passed away on March 22, 2019, in Sanford, Fla.



Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Frank and Irene Krynicky Nester.



Bill graduated from Mahanoy Township High School in 1959. He was employed by Warner Lambert / Pfizer for 38 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member and past president of both the Manheim Lions Club and Donegal Chapter of Trout Unlimited. He was also a member of Federation of Fly Fisherman, the Nature Conservancy, and the Manheim Historical Society. Bill tied his own flies and enjoyed fly fishing with his brother, especially in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, British Columbia, the Pine Creek Valley and the upper Delaware River. A few years ago, he had the chance to fish in Russia.



Bill was a big fan of the Manheim Central Barons, Phillies and Eagles. Bill loved to travel. He and his wife visited every state. In later years they traveled to various countries with their daughter. In 2012 he got to visit the village of Tylicz Nowy Sacz in the Carpathian Mountains where his grandparents were born.



He is survived by his wife, Carol Enterline Nester. They would have been married 49 years on April 4th. Also surviving are his daughter, Stacey Nester, of Roswell, Ga.; his brother, Daniel Nester and his wife, Patricia, of Hazleton; his sister, Renee Maceiunas and her husband, John, of Weatherly; his goddaughter, Lindsay Nester and her husband, Ali, of London, England; nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, in the Salem United Methodist Church, 140 Penn St., Manheim, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Dress is casual, Barons/Phillies shirts, or fishing gear. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Donegal Trout Unlimited, PO Box 8001, Lancaster, PA 17604. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit



