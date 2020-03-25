|
William O. "Billy" Rhoades, 75, of Mahanoy City, died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late William O. and Alice (Hartranft) Rhoades.
He was a 1962 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and was last employed by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Mahanoy City, and sang in the church choir. He was a 50-plus-year member of Mahanoy City Fire Department. He belonged to Washington Hook and Ladder Fire Company for many years, and following in his father's footsteps was a tiller driver. He was currently a member of Citizens Fire Company and Mahanoy City EMS, where he was a volunteer EMT. He was a member of the Schuylkill County Firefighters Association and also Six County Firefighters Association.
Not only did Billy play sports but was an avid fan of Shenandoah Valley sports, watching his grandchildren play and his favorite pastime was watching his grandson play football. He was a member of and an officer of Jerry Wolman Northern Anthracite Chapter of PA Sports Hall of Fame. He was a midget football coach for Mahanoy Area for many years and a softball coach for Shenandoah softball league. He was an avid deer and rabbit hunter and raised beagles. He was a member of NRA and beagle clubs too many to mention.
Survivors include a daughter, Holly Petrushonis and her husband, John, of Shenandoah Heights; a brother, Robert Rhoades, of Shenandoah; three grandchildren, Lily Petrushonis and her fiancé, Chris Bonk, Katy Petrushonis and Cam Petrushonis; a great-granddaughter, Leena Bonk; his three beagles, Belle, Jessie and Harley.
All services will be private. Contributions in Billy's name can be made to Because of a Dog, P.O. Box 3158, Bethlehem, PA 18017, would be appreciated by the family. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.
