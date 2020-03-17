Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
William P. Fisher Jr.

William P. Fisher Jr. Obituary
William P. Fisher Jr., 66, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born May 23, 1953, in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late William P. and Dorothea (Kroll) Fisher.

He graduated from North Schuylkill High School and was a member of United Methodist-Presbyterian Church, Ashland.

Surviving are his best friend and longtime companion, Mary Jo Gadinsky, Ashland; cousins; friends. He will also be missed by his cats.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
