William P. Fisher Jr., 66, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born May 23, 1953, in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late William P. and Dorothea (Kroll) Fisher.
He graduated from North Schuylkill High School and was a member of United Methodist-Presbyterian Church, Ashland.
Surviving are his best friend and longtime companion, Mary Jo Gadinsky, Ashland; cousins; friends. He will also be missed by his cats.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 17, 2020